In Shatsk, Volyn, a conscript man attacked an officer of the alert group of the Fourth Department of the Kovel territorial recruit center (TRC) while on duty. The attacker faces up to 5 years in prison.

This was reported in the Volyn TRC.

The police opened a case on the fact of an attack on an official while on duty.

"You need to throw elbows in the east and south of Ukraine. It is there that the enemy attacks our state and tries to destroy our people. In order not to be served with a summons, you should choose the unit yourself and get a letter of recommendation there. The Armed Forces of Ukraine need all specialties, and you will be able to find yourself here," said the TRC.

Suspilne writes that the attacker is a 51-year-old man. The injured TRC employee was not hospitalized.