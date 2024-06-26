In Volyn, a conscript attacked a representative of the territorial recruit center

In Shatsk, Volyn, a conscript man attacked an officer of the alert group of the Fourth Department of the Kovel territorial recruit center (TRC) while on duty. The attacker faces up to 5 years in prison.
This was reported in the Volyn TRC.
The police opened a case on the fact of an attack on an official while on duty.
"You need to throw elbows in the east and south of Ukraine. It is there that the enemy attacks our state and tries to destroy our people. In order not to be served with a summons, you should choose the unit yourself and get a letter of recommendation there. The Armed Forces of Ukraine need all specialties, and you will be able to find yourself here," said the TRC.
Suspilne writes that the attacker is a 51-year-old man. The injured TRC employee was not hospitalized.
- This is not the first case of an attack on the military. In particular, on June 17, an employee of the TRC was attacked in Lviv region, when he accompanied a conscript to undergo a military medical examination. As a result of the attack, the man received a brain injury. He was transferred to the TRC after he was seriously wounded on the front line.
- On June 21, in Lutsk, TRC soldiers were attacked with gas canisters. The fighters who were attacked returned to service at the Lutsk District Recruit Center after long-term rehabilitation.
- The Armed Forces emphasize that TRC employees are mostly servicemen who lost their health during the war and were deemed unfit to serve in combat units.