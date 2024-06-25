The first batch of shells within the framework of the Czech initiative is already in Ukraine

The Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala stated that the first batch of shells within the scope of the Czech initiative has already arrived in Ukraine.
He announced this on the X social network.
The exact amount of ammunition in the first batch is unknown.
In total, 20 countries joined the Czech initiative, they give money for shells. Five countries have already made their contributions, so part of the purchase agreements have been concluded. We are talking about money from Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Portugal and Canada.
- In February 2024, the Czech Republic announced that it had found a way to get 800 000 shells for Ukraine, but they had to be bought. The country called on its allies to invest money in this initiative — it was supported by Canada, Finland, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal, France, Great Britain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Lithuania and other countries.
- Already in March, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic reported that there may be more projectiles within the scope of the initiative — from 1.5 million. The Czech Republic contracted the first 180 000 ammunition in mid-April.
- In May, European leaders announced that they hope to transfer 500 000 shells to Ukraine by the end of the year as part of the Czech initiative.
- At the end of May, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced that Ukraine would receive tens of thousands of projectiles every month.