The first batch of shells within the framework of the Czech initiative is already in Ukraine

The Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala stated that the first batch of shells within the scope of the Czech initiative has already arrived in Ukraine.

He announced this on the X social network.

The exact amount of ammunition in the first batch is unknown.

In total, 20 countries joined the Czech initiative, they give money for shells. Five countries have already made their contributions, so part of the purchase agreements have been concluded. We are talking about money from Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Portugal and Canada.