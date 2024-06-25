Trumpʼs advisers presented a plan to end the war in Ukraine, according to which the US will not provide weapons without peace negotiations

Two of Donald Trumpʼs key advisers presented him with a plan to end the war in Ukraine. He predicts that Ukraine will receive more American weapons only if it enters into peace negotiations with Russia.

This is reported by the Reuters agency.

Advisors Kate Kellogg and Fred Fleitz developed a plan in case Trump wins the election. According to him, a ceasefire is expected during the peace talks.

If Ukraine "does not sit down at the negotiating table, then the support from the US will stop," the advisers emphasized.

At the same time, according to Kellogg, the US will warn Moscow that any refusal to negotiate will lead to increased support for Ukraine.

Fleits noted that Ukraine does not need to formally hand over territory to Russia according to their plan. However, according to him, Ukraine "is unlikely to be able to regain effective control over its entire territory in the near future."

Kellogg and Fleitz emphasize that lasting peace in Ukraine will require additional security guarantees for Ukraine. Fleits added that a key element of this will be "arming Ukraine to the teeth."

The plan also proposes to force Moscow to negotiate by promising to postpone Ukraineʼs membership in NATO for a long period.

According to Fleitz, Trump responded positively to the plan. At the same time, the adviser noted that this does not mean that Trump "agreed with every word" of the plan.

In turn, Trumpʼs spokesman Stephen Cheng emphasized that only statements made by Trump himself or authorized members of his campaign should be considered official.