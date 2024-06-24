The Council Commission will demand the dismissal of the TRC leadership after the death of a man in the recruit center in Zhytomyr region

Members of the temporary investigative commission (TIC) of the Verkhovna Rada will demand from the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to change the leadership of the Zvyahel territorial recruit center (TRC) after the death of a man in the recruit center.

The MP, member of the TIC Yulia Yatsyk stated this on Radio Svoboda.

She noted that the decision was made following the results of a meeting of the parliamentary TIC, which, in particular, is considering the death of 32-year-old Serhii Kovalchuk from the city of Baranivka in Zhytomyr region.

According to Yatsyk, during a meeting of the TIC, a representative of the Zvyahel recruit center stated that Kovalchuk was drunk during his detention in the city of Baranivka and allegedly asked to stay at the TRC on his own. However, a narcological examination showed that no alcohol was detected in the deceasedʼs blood.

Also, in the district TRC, they reported the manʼs alleged epileptic attack. Yatsyk emphasizes that neither the doctors nor the relatives of the deceased have confirmed the presence of epilepsy.

"The death certificate states that the cause of death was multiple craniocerebral head injuries with displacement of the skull bones. We do not know anything about the fact that this deceased once had epilepsy, that he had such cases before. The relatives of the deceased also claim that he never had such a diagnosis," Yatsyk emphasized.