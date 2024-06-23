In Kharkiv, rescue operations were completed at the site of a Russian attack on a five-story building

In Kharkiv, emergency and rescue operations were completed at the site of an aerial bomb impact on a 5-story residential building in the Osnovyansky district, where a large number of civilians were injured on June 22.

The State Service for Emergency Situations reported that a total of 116 employees of the State Emergency Service and 24 units of equipment worked at the scene. As a result, two people were killed and another 53 people were injured by the attack of the Russian aircraft, receiving various injuries and wounds. Among the injured are three children (girls aged 12, 13 and 17).

