As a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv, three people were killed, and the number of injured is increasing

The Russian army launched four guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv — they hit an area of dense residential development.

This was announced by the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov and the head of Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov.

The Russian attack left two people dead and at least 18 wounded. One of the blows hit a residential building.

Update as of 4:45 p.m. Three people died. Debris analysis is ongoing.

25 people consulted doctors in Kharkiv — 16 of them were hospitalized. Four people are in serious condition. Damaged houses, public transport stops, shops.

Update as of 20:20. The number of victims in Kharkiv increased to 52, among them three girls aged 12, 13 and 17.

Telegram / ДСНС

More than 250 rescuers and police officers worked at the locations of the hits at various addresses. Communal workers and volunteers help to sort out debris.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office reported that the Russians struck with four unified interspecies D30-SN glider ammunition. Three aerial bombs hit an enterprise in Kholodnohirsky district, another hit a house in Osnovyansky district.