Artem Sytnyk became the deputy head of the Defense Procurement Agency

The former director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) Artem Sytnyk and ex-deputy head of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC), became the deputy director of the Defense Procurement Agency.

He confirmed his appointment in a comment to "The Mirror of the Week".

According to Sytnyk, he will be responsible for the security of not only purchases, but also the functioning of the institution in general.

The Defense Procurement Agency was created in July 2022, modeled after the NATO Support and Supply Agency. Its task is to make the procurement of arms for Ukraine transparent and to prevent corruption. Since January of this year, it has been headed by Marina Bezrukova, who previously worked for Ukrenergo for five years.