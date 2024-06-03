Artem Sytnyk resigned from the post of deputy chairman of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption

The deputy head of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) Artem Sytnyk was dismissed from his post.

This was reported by the press service of the agency.

Sytnyk held the post of deputy from May 12, 2022 and was responsible for the following areas:

coordination of interaction with law enforcement agencies and prosecutorʼs offices, including ensuring consideration of substantiated conclusions about crimes, identification of assets of persons involved in military aggression against Ukraine;

financial control, conducting special inspections, lifestyle monitoring, checking compliance with legislation, including in the field of corruption prevention;

prevention and settlement of conflicts of interest;

monitoring and control of the implementation of acts of legislation on ethical behavior, prevention and settlement of conflicts of interest.

Before that, since 2015, Sytnyk was the head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU). He resigned due to the end of his term of office.