Two people died as a result of the attack on Selydove in Donetsk region

On the morning of June 21, the Russian occupiers dropped a guided aerial bomb on the town of Selydove in Donetsk region, killing two people and injuring three others.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

A residential building was in the zone affected by the Russian aerial bomb. Five five-story buildings, six private houses and a car were damaged.

Вадим Філашкін / Донецька ОВА

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration once again called on residents of the region to evacuate, because Russia continues shelling every day.

The day before, four people died and four more were injured due to Russian strikes in Donetsk region. The Russians dropped a guided aerial bomb on Kostyantynivka and shelled Rozkishne with cluster munitions.