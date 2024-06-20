4 people were killed by Russian shelling in Donetsk region

As a result of Russian shelling in the north of the Donetsk region, four people were killed and four people were injured, including a child.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

On the morning of June 20, the Russians dropped a guided aerial bomb on Kostyantynivka, as a result of which one person died and another was injured. There, the house was completely destroyed, three were damaged.

In the afternoon, the Russian occupiers fired cluster munitions at Rozkishne of the Illiniv community — three people were killed there, three were wounded. Previously, they hit with cluster munitions from the “Smerch” multiple rocket launcher.

Вадим Філашкін / Донецька ОВА

Among the injured is a 14-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital with mine-explosive injuries and shrapnel injuries. Four households, two cars and a gas pipeline were damaged in Rozkishne.

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutorʼs Office has started a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, calls on people to evacuate the region. Mandatory evacuation has already been announced in the Donetsk region, and forced evacuation from front-line communities. Russian troops are constantly shelling the cities and villages of the region, as a result of which there are wounded or dead people every day.