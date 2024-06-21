Pentagon: Armed Forces can use US weapons anywhere on the border territory of Russia, not only near Kharkiv region

The armed forces of Ukraine can use American weapons to attack Russian forces anywhere on the border territory of the Russian Federation, not only those bordering the Kharkiv region.

Pentagon representative General Patrick Ryder said this at a briefing, Reuters reports.

"The ability to return fire in the event of shelling is what this policy is aimed at [...] as we see Russian forces firing across the border, Ukraine can return fire at these ground forces using US-supplied munitions [...]. Itʼs self-defense, so it makes sense to be able to do it," said U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan also said that the agreement with Ukraine on striking Russia with American weapons applies to "any place where Russian troops cross the border."

Previously, US officials said that Ukraine has permission to hit Russian forces with American weapons only near Kharkiv region, where Russian troops are trying to advance from the northern border.

In recent weeks, Russia has threatened to launch an attack on the Sumy region, which borders the Russian Federation. If that happens, the policy of allowing strikes with US-provided weapons will apply there as well.