In Norway, the ex-Wagnerian Medvedev was sentenced for beating his girlfriend and attacking a bartender

The former commander of the PMC "Wagner" branch Andriy Medvedev, who tried to get political asylum in Norway, was sentenced to 120 days in prison.

The Barents Observer writes about it.

Medvedev was accused of two crimes committed in Larvik and Stavern: beating his girlfriend because of jealousy of a taxi driver and attacking a bartender who refused to sell him an extra portion of alcohol.

Both crimes were committed in November last year. Medvedev himself told the police that he only threw a few coins at the barman, and his girlfriend beat herself. However, taking into account the testimony of the witnesses, the court issued a sentence of imprisonment.