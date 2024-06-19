In Norway, the ex-Wagnerian Medvedev was sentenced for beating his girlfriend and attacking a bartender

The former commander of the PMC "Wagner" branch Andriy Medvedev, who tried to get political asylum in Norway, was sentenced to 120 days in prison.
The Barents Observer writes about it.
Medvedev was accused of two crimes committed in Larvik and Stavern: beating his girlfriend because of jealousy of a taxi driver and attacking a bartender who refused to sell him an extra portion of alcohol.
Both crimes were committed in November last year. Medvedev himself told the police that he only threw a few coins at the barman, and his girlfriend beat herself. However, taking into account the testimony of the witnesses, the court issued a sentence of imprisonment.
- In January 2023, the former commander of the PMV "Wagner", Russian Andriy Medvedev, illegally crossed the border and asked for asylum. Later, he was charged with violence — he got into a fight outside a pub in Oslo. He was detained, but soon released.
- On April 7, Medvedev was arrested in Sweden. He traveled by bus from Norway to Sweden, because he was told that cigarettes cost half as much there. But he did not have permission to enter Sweden.
- On September 23, 2023, the Norwegian police detained Medvedev when he tried to illegally return to Russia, because he was afraid that he would be extradited to Ukraine.
- Medvedev was never granted asylum, but was allowed to stay in Norway.