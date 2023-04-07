The “Wagnerian” who fled to Norway, was arrested in Sweden

The ex-commander of the PMC "Wagner" Andriy Medvedev who fled to Norway and asked for political asylum there, was arrested in Sweden.

Dagbladet writes about it.

According to the human rights organization Gulagu.net, Medvedev traveled by bus from Norway to Sweden because he was told that cigarettes are twice as cheap there. But the "Wagnerian" does not have a permit to enter Sweden, so he was arrested.

Medvedevʼs lawyer Brynjulf Risnes confirmed the fact of the detention.

"He thought he could go to Sweden. Unfortunately, asylum seekers do not have the opportunity to do this. He apologizes for this misunderstanding and hopes that he will be sent back to Norway soon," Risnes noted.