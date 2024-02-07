The former “Wagnerian” Medvedev was refused asylum in Norway, but he remains in the country

Norway did not grant asylum to Andrii Medvedev, a former member of the PMC “Wagner”, but he received a renewable temporary residence permit.

This was reported by the militantʼs lawyer Brynulf Risnes in an interview with the Norwegian media Dagbladet.

According to the lawyer, Medvedev received a temporary residence permit in Norway due to the security threat associated with his return to Russia.

Risnes explained that this permit can be extended on a permanent basis, but it does not grant the right to obtain a permanent residence permit or citizenship, and the document has some other limitations.

The Norwegian Migration Board refused to comment on information about Medvedev to Dagbladet, as they are obliged to maintain confidentiality and cannot comment on individual cases.

In Norway, refugee status is granted to those who fulfill the requirements of the relevant Convention and to those who face the death penalty, torture or other types of punishment after returning to their homeland. However, the mass media notes, there are exceptions, in particular for persons guilty of war crimes or other serious crimes.

The militantʼs lawyer says that when Norway was deciding whether Medvedev was eligible for a permanent residence permit, the formal role of the "Wagner Group" in the war was a central issue.

"If he was a soldier of the Russian army, he could have received asylum in Norway, although he participated in hostilities in Ukraine. But since the "Wagner Group" was not formally part of the Russian forces, the Norwegian authorities believe that he should not have protection as a refugee," Risnes explained.

The defender of the former "Wagner" did not agree with Norwayʼs decision regarding his protégé. According to him, although the "Wagner Group" was not formally part of the Russian army during Medvedevʼs service, it nevertheless operated as part of the Russian Armed Forces in the war against Ukraine.

"I therefore believe that he should have full protection as a refugee, so I will appeal against the refusal," he concluded.