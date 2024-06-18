Media: Italy will transfer Storm Shadow long-range missiles to Ukraine

Italy will transfer long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine in a new package of military aid.

Il Fatto Quotidiano writes about this with reference to sources familiar with the situation.

The missiles are to be included in the ninth aid package that Defense Minister Guido Crozetto will present to parliament by the end of this month. In it, the second SAMP/T air defense system was previously promised, the transfer of which was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy Antonio Tajani on June 11 at the Conference on Reconstruction of Ukraine.

The newspaper confirms information from the Reuters agency that this second air defense system from Italy is currently based in Kuwait. From there she will be sent to Ukraine.

As for Storm Shadow, the exact number of missiles in the upcoming pack is unknown.