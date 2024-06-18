Hungary will issue residence permits to Ukrainians even with expired foreign passports

Citizens of Ukraine will be able to obtain a residence permit even with an expired passport while the state of emergency continues in Hungary and for six months after its end.

This is stated in the decree of the Hungarian government dated June 14 on regulating the validity of foreign passports of Ukrainian citizens.

Thus, when issuing a residence permit, the foreign passport of a citizen of Ukraine, which has lost its validity, will be considered valid during its validity and for six months after the end of the state of emergency introduced in Hungary, which was first announced on March 11, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and later in May 2022 th — because of the war in Ukraine.

At the same time, the norm does not apply to procedures for obtaining Hungarian citizenship.