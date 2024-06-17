A man who was injured in the Russian attack on Myrhorod Region died in the hospital

Russian occupiers attacked Myrhorod district in Poltava region last week. Today, June 17, a civilian man who was wounded by shelling died in the hospital.

This was announced by the head of Poltava regional military administration Filip Pronin.

During the attack on the Myrhorod district, a man was injured and had to have his arm amputated. At the same time, ten private buildings were damaged.

During June, the Russian army attacked the Poltava region several times. Yes, on the afternoon of June 7, it shelled the civil infrastructure of Poltava — rescuers rescued a woman from a destroyed house.

In the afternoon of June 17, the Russian military hit civilian infrastructure in the Poltava district. 12 people were injured, including two children.