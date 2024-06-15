The commander of the 12th special purpose brigade "Azov", Colonel Denys Prokopenko ("Redis") welcomed the lifting of the US ban on the transfer of weapons to the unit. He emphasized that "Azov" will prove the effectiveness of this decision in battle.

"I want to congratulate all the fighters of the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade and the entire civilized world on the victory over Russian propaganda," Prokopenko said.

Recently, it became known that the 12th Azov brigade of NSU passed the inspection required by US law and has the right to receive assistance from the United States of America in the field of security.

"We will justify the responsibility assigned to us and with our discipline, stability and bravery in battle we will prove the effectiveness of this decision," Prokopenko emphasized.