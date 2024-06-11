US President Joe Bidenʼs administration will allow the “Azov” brigade to use American weapons, lifting a years-long ban.

This is reported by The Washington Post with reference to sources in the State Department.

Seven years ago, the United States banned “Azov” from using American military aid because officials determined that some of the founders allegedly hold racist, xenophobic and ultra-nationalist views.

So far, the 12th special purpose brigade "Azov" of the National Guard of Ukraine has passed an inspection by the US State Department — "no evidence" of such violations was found.

A representative of the State Department refused to comment on when exactly the ban was lifted and whether American weapons had already reached “Azov”.

Later, the press service of "Azov" confirmed that the United States lifted the ban on the transfer of weapons to the brigade. The US Embassy in Ukraine noted that "Azov" has passed the inspection and now has the right to receive assistance from the States in the field of security. "Azov" writes that this is the result of the work of the military brigade, which fought against Russian propaganda.

"Receiving Western weapons and training from the US will not only increase the combat capability of ʼAzovʼ, but, most importantly, will help preserve the lives and health of the brigadeʼs personnel," the press service added.

Since 2017, "Azov" fighters have not had access to weapons, other assistance and training within the framework of US military aid packages.