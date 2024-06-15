The first batches of shells under the Czech initiative have already arrived in Ukraine

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Jan Lipavsky, stated that the first batches of artillery shells, which were purchased within the framework of the Czech initiative, have already arrived in Ukraine.
He told about this in an interview with Radio Svoboda.
"The first batches of ammunition are arriving in Ukraine these days. So this year we will be able to purchase and supply a significant amount of ammunition without interruption. Until now, through various channels, the Czech Republic has transferred more than a million shells to Ukraine," the minister said, adding that it is the Czech initiative that helps to continue supplying ammunition to the Ukrainian troops.
A total of 20 countries have joined the initiative, noted Lipavsky, and they are giving money for shells. Five countries have already made their contributions, so part of the purchase agreements have been concluded. We are talking about money from Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Portugal and Canada. The minister does not disclose specific numbers and dates of deliveries.
- In February 2024, the Czech Republic announced that it had found a way to get 800,000 shells for Ukraine, but they had to be bought. The country called on its allies to invest money in this initiative — it was supported by Canada, Finland, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal, France, Great Britain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Lithuania and other countries.
- Already in March, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic reported that there may be more projectiles within the scope of the initiative — from 1.5 million. The Czech Republic contracted the first 180,000 ammunition in mid-April.
- In May, European leaders announced that they hope to transfer 500,000 shells to Ukraine by the end of the year as part of Czech initiatives.
- At the end of May, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Peter Fial announced that Ukraine will receive tens of thousands of projectiles every month.