The first batches of shells under the Czech initiative have already arrived in Ukraine

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Jan Lipavsky, stated that the first batches of artillery shells, which were purchased within the framework of the Czech initiative, have already arrived in Ukraine.

He told about this in an interview with Radio Svoboda.

"The first batches of ammunition are arriving in Ukraine these days. So this year we will be able to purchase and supply a significant amount of ammunition without interruption. Until now, through various channels, the Czech Republic has transferred more than a million shells to Ukraine," the minister said, adding that it is the Czech initiative that helps to continue supplying ammunition to the Ukrainian troops.

A total of 20 countries have joined the initiative, noted Lipavsky, and they are giving money for shells. Five countries have already made their contributions, so part of the purchase agreements have been concluded. We are talking about money from Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Portugal and Canada. The minister does not disclose specific numbers and dates of deliveries.