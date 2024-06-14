General Staff: Russia lost 1 250 soldiers and 48 artillery systems over the past day

In its daily statistics, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine cited data that over the past 24 hours — June 13 — Russian troops lost approximately 1 250 servicemen (killed and wounded), eight tanks, 26 armored vehicles and 48 artillery systems, two rocket salvo systems, three means Air defense, 60 units of vehicles and 16 units of special equipment, as well as 22 drones.

Here are Russiaʼs total losses in the war against Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine:

Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5 937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declared the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31 000. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.