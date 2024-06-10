General Staff: Russia lost another 1 190 soldiers and one plane

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its daily statistics that during the past day — June 9 — the Russian troops lost approximately 1 190 servicemen (killed and wounded), ten tanks, 13 armored vehicles and 51 artillery systems, one rocket salvo system, an air defense system, one aircraft, 56 units of motor vehicles and 14 units of special equipment, as well as 28 drones.

As for the loss of the plane by Russia, it is most likely the defeat of the most modern Russian Su-57 fighter. The day before, the Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) reported that this was the first such case in history. The plane was parked at the airfield "Akhtubinsk" in the Astrakhan region, which is 589 km from the front.

Here are Russiaʼs total losses in the war against Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine:

Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5 937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declared the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31 000. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.