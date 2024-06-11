The General Staff: Russia lost another 1 100 soldiers and one attack aircraft over the past day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its daily statistics that during the past day — June 10 — Russian troops lost approximately 1 100 servicemen (killed and wounded), 23 tanks, 32 armored vehicles and 46 artillery systems, one rocket salvo system, five anti-aircraft weapons, one aircraft, 58 units of motor vehicles and 21 units of special equipment, as well as 13 drones.

As for the downed plane, it is a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft, which the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed in the Pokrovsk direction.

Here are Russiaʼs total losses in the war against Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine:

Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5 937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declared the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31 000. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.