G7 leaders agreed to allocate $50 billion to Ukraine at the expense of Russian frozen assets

The leaders of the G7 ("Big Seven") countries agreed to allocate $50 billion to Ukraine, which will be paid out of profits from frozen assets of Russia.

This was reported by the Minister of Finance of Germany Christian Lindner.

"Another $50 billion for Ukraine. For this, we use interest from frozen assets — a smart tool that shows Putin our unity, helps Ukraine a lot and takes the burden off budgets," Lindner said.

According to him, the G7 is currently working on the details of this plan. Bloomberg, citing sources, wrote that Ukraine can get a loan by the end of 2024.