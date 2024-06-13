General Staff: The Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 17 Russian tanks over the past day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its daily statistics that over the past 24 hours — June 12 — Russian troops lost approximately 980 servicemen (killed and wounded), 17 tanks, 21 armored vehicles and 34 artillery systems, two air defense systems, 58 vehicles and four units special vehicles, as well as 33 drones.

Here are Russiaʼs total losses in the war against Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine:

Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5 937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky informed about the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31 000. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.