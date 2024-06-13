Britain will allocate $308 million for humanitarian and energy aid to Ukraine

Great Britain will provide Ukraine with $308 million for humanitarian and energy aid, as well as for long-term economic and social recovery and reconstruction.

This will be reported by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the G7 leadersʼ summit in Italy.

In this way, Great Britain will demonstrate its unchanging international solidarity with Ukraine and its flexibility in responding to urgent needs.

At the G7 summit, they will also work on agreeing a way to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. Their sum in the jurisdictions of the "Big Seven" countries is $285 billion.

The UK, along with other countries, will explore all legal avenues to divert frozen Russian assets to Ukraine to make Russia pay for a full-scale invasion.

In total, Britain allocated almost $16 billion for military, humanitarian and economic support to Ukraine.