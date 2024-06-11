Former pro-Russian mayor of Kupyansk Matsehora died in the hospital. Last week, an attempted murder was made on him

Former pro-Russian mayor of Kupyansk city (Kharkiv region) Hennadii Matsehora died in a Russian hospital after a recent attempted murder.

This is reported by the Russian media with reference to his mother.

Last Friday, June 7, the Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that an attempt was made on Matsehora and that he is in critical condition. The full details of the attack are unknown, there is only information that he was shot near his house in Staryi Oskol in the Belgorod region, and then hospitalized in Moscow in a serious condition.