Former pro-Russian mayor of Kupyansk Matsehora died in the hospital. Last week, an attempted murder was made on him

Former pro-Russian mayor of Kupyansk city (Kharkiv region) Hennadii Matsehora died in a Russian hospital after a recent attempted murder.
This is reported by the Russian media with reference to his mother.
Last Friday, June 7, the Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that an attempt was made on Matsehora and that he is in critical condition. The full details of the attack are unknown, there is only information that he was shot near his house in Staryi Oskol in the Belgorod region, and then hospitalized in Moscow in a serious condition.
- Matsehora was elected mayor of Kupyansk in 2020 from the pro-Russian party "Opposition Platform — For Life" (OPZZh). According to the Kharkiv prosecutorʼs office, on February 27, 2022, he switched to the side of Russia, and in June he signed a protocol on the creation of an occupation "administration".
- After the liberation of Kupyansk in September 2022, Matsehora fled with the Russians to the Belgorod region. The Russians provided Matsehora with increased security, but it did not protect him.
- In Ukraine, Matsehora is on trial for treason. According to the investigation, he helped the Russian military with transport, fuel, housing and food. Due to his actions, the Russians were able to occupy Kupyansk.