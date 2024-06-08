An attempt was made on the mayor-collaborator of Kupyansk Matsegoru — he is in a critical condition

On June 7, an attempt was made on the former mayor-collaborator of Kupyansk Hennadiy Matsegoru in Stary Oskol in Russia — he is in critical condition.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine.

Matsehora held office from the banned OPzZh party. The GUR notes that after the start of the full-scale invasion of Russia, it voluntarily agreed to fully cooperate with the Russians. In particular, in June 2022, Matsegora signed the so-called protocol for the creation of the occupying Kharkiv administration and publicly announced it.

After the liberation of Kupyansk in September 2022, Matsegora fled with the Russians to the Belgorod region. The Russians provided Matsegora with increased security, but it did not protect him. Currently, the GUR does not provide any details about the attempt on Matsehora.