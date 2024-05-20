Former mayor of Kupyansk will be tried for treason

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office sent an indictment to the court against the former mayor of Kupyansk, Gennady Matsegora, on charges of treason.

The press service of the prosecutorʼs office writes about it.

The investigation established that in the first days of the full-scale war, the current mayor of Kupyansk voluntarily sided with the Russian occupiers.

On February 27, 2022, Gennadiy Matsegora recorded a video message to assure the locals that the occupying Russian authorities would worry about the population. Another of his goals was to prevent mass protests against the Russians.

In addition, according to the investigation, the former mayor helped the occupiers with transport, fuel, housing and food. Due to his actions, the territory of the Ukrainian Kupyansk was removed from the administrative subordination of the state authorities of Ukraine.

In June 2022, Matsegora signed the protocol of the meeting on the creation of the occupation administration under the name "temporary civil administration of the Kharkiv region".

Exmer is now wanted. Investigators established that he was in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. Therefore, he will be tried in absentia at the Chervonozavod District Court of Kharkiv. Matsegory faces life imprisonment.