In Ukraine, a new type of troops was officially launched in the structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — the UAV Forces.

This was reported by the Babel correspondent who was at the UAV Forces presentation.

The UAV Forces is the first military branch in the world that uses air, sea surface/submarine, ground unmanned and robotic systems in its combat operations.

A steel swallow was chosen as the logo of the new type of troops — "a peaceful creature that turns into a cold-blooded machine of revenge for wrongdoers," the UAV Forces explained.

This image was generated by artificial intelligence, symbolizing the emphasis on technology and its role in modern warfare.

"Today, Ukraine has created a precedent that has not existed since the creation of airplanes," commented the commander of the UAV Forces Colonel Vadym Sukharevsky on the creation of the troops. He added that, following the example of Ukraine, a number of countries are also creating their own unmanned units and developing production.

First Deputy Minister of Defense Ivan Havryliuk noted that unmanned systems will help protect the lives of the military and strike the enemy to the full depth from the battle formations to the Urals.

Sukharevsky added that in 2024, the Armed Forces received six times more drones than in the entire previous year. He stated that the plan to deliver one million FPV drones within a year will be met and exceeded. Currently, the products of more than 125 manufacturers of unmanned systems are contracted and purchased, the commander noted.

The UAV Forces launched an official website, a YouTube channel, a Telegram channel and started recruiting.