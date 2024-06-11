A man who was pulled out from under the rubble of a building in Kharkiv for two hours died in the hospital

On the morning of June 11, one of the victims of the Russian shelling of Kharkiv, which occurred on June 10, died in the hospital. Rescuers pulled the man out from under the rubble of the destroyed building for two hours.

This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov.

Around 5:35 p.m. on June 10, the Russian military struck Kharkiv, having previously dropped three guided aerial bombs. Eight people — 5 men and 3 women — were injured in the Kyivsky and Saltivka districts of the city. 70 garages and 22 cars were damaged. One of the ammunition did not explode to neutralize it, people were temporarily displaced from the building.