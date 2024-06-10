The Russians dropped guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv. There are victims

Around 5:35 p.m. on June 10, the Russian military struck Kharkiv. Preliminary, they dropped three guided aerial bombs. At least six victims are now known.

The mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov and the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synyehubov write about this.

The mayor of Kharkiv wrote that the flight was recorded on the outskirts of the city in the residential area. One of the hits hit the garage cooperative, and a fire broke out there.

At least two private houses were heavily damaged at the site of another “strike” in the Kyivsky district of Kharkiv. There may be people under the rubble of one of them. All relevant services are working at the sites of the “strikes”.

At 18:52, Terekhov reported that seven people were injured in the attack in Kharkiv. Right now, rescuers are pulling one person out from under the rubble of a private house. Synyehubov wrote that he is a 75-year-old man.