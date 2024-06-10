The second attacker of a female volunteer in Kyiv was sent under house arrest

The court sent the second suspect in the attack on a female volunteer in Kyiv under night house arrest for 60 days. A 70-year-old man should be at home from 10:00 p.m. to 06:00 a.m.

This was reported by the Prosecutorʼs Office of Kyiv.

The suspect asked the court not to place him under 24-hour arrest, since, according to him, he lives alone and has to leave the house to go to the store.

The second attacker (from the left) denies hitting the volunteer

In court, he insisted that he did not use force on the girl, but tried to break up her and his friend, and "he does not hit women at all."

At the same time, the victim wrote on Instagram that it was this man who hit her in the face during the conflict.