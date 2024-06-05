A man who attacked a female volunteer was detained in Kyiv. Police are investigating the hooliganism

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained a man who attacked a local volunteer in the cityʼs Obolonsky district on June 2.

This was reported by the Kyiv Prosecutorʼs Office.

The investigation established that two inebriated men tried to talk to a girl volunteer who was returning from farewell to the fallen paramedic of the “Hospitallers” Iryna Tsybukh with the call sign "Cheka". In social networks, the victim stated that at that time she said that she did not understand the men, because they spoke Russian.

According to the prosecutorʼs office, the girlʼs answer in Ukrainian provoked aggression in the men — they started cursing obscenely. The girl started filming them on her mobile phone, but one of the suspects grabbed it from her hands and spat in the girlʼs face.

After that, another man hit the girl in the nose with his palm. The girl was able to return the phone, and the men left. It happened near the entrance to the underground passage on Novokostyantinivska Street.

In the video, which the injured girl published on the network, there was a moment where one of the suspected men says: "I beat the fucking hell out of you like that, who spoke Ukrainian here! Damn it! You are a bitch!" According to the victim, the man also said that "the Russians will come here soon."

The police searched for one of the suspected men — he is a 73-year-old man from Kyiv. He says that it is not him in the video and that he does not remember any conflict with the girl because of his respectable age. He was informed of the suspicion of hooliganism, which is punishable by up to four years in prison. Another suspect is still being sought.