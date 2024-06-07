Attack on a female volunteer in Kyiv: the court sentenced one of the suspects to 24-hour house arrest

On June 7, the Obolonsky District Court of Kyiv imposed a preventive measure on one of the men who, on June 2, attacked the wife of a soldier (volunteer), when she was returning from farewell to the deceased paramedic of "Hospitallers" Iryna "Cheka" Tsybukh.

The correspondent of Suspilne reports this from the courtroom.

The court ordered 24-hour house arrest to Viktor Salyuk. It was he who threatened her with a beating and spat at her in the volunteerʼs video. Earlier, he was informed of the suspicion under the article on group hooliganism (Part 2 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code), which is punishable by up to 4 years of imprisonment.

Salyuk is a 73-year-old resident of the capital city of Pechersk, who trades at the market in Kurenivka. He does not admit his guilt and claims that he is not the one in the video and does not remember any conflict with the girl. The prosecutorʼs office previously indicated that the man changed his testimony several times.

In court, the prosecutor requested 24-hour house arrest. Lawyer Salyuk asked for a milder preventive measure — a personal commitment. The court sided with the prosecutor.

The second suspect has not yet been remanded in custody. This is a 70-year-old man, Salyukʼs friend, who was charged with hooliganism on June 7 (Part 2 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code). According to the investigation, he hit the volunteer several times on the leg, and then with his palm in the nose, after Salyuk knocked out the girlʼs phone.