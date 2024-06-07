A second suspect in the attack on a female volunteer was detained in Kyiv

In Kyiv, a second suspect was detained in the attack on a female volunteer in the Obolonsky district of the capital. A 70-year-old man was informed of suspicion of group hooliganism (under Part 2 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code).

This was reported in the Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office.

According to the investigation, on June 2, a 70-year-old man celebrated his birthday in the company of a 73-year-old acquaintance with whom he trades at the market. Going home drunk, they met the wife of a soldier (volunteer) on the way, who was returning from farewell to the fallen paramedic of the "Hospitallers" Iryna Tsybukh with the call sign "Cheka".

According to the suspect, he decided to pay the girl a few compliments, but she did not appreciate his advances. The victim wrote that she did not want to speak Russian with the men. According to the prosecutorʼs office, the girlʼs answer in Ukrainian angered the men — they started cursing obscenely. The girl began to film them on her mobile phone, but one of the suspects snatched it from her hands and spat in her face.

After that, the second man hit the girl in the nose with his palm. The girl managed to get the phone back, and the men left. It happened near the entrance to the underground passage on Novokostyantinivska Street.

The 70-year-old suspect has pleaded not guilty. He claims that he was only trying to stop the girlʼs conflict with his friend, who was detained on June 5.

According to the prosecutorʼs office, the same acquaintance changes his testimony from time to time — at first he assured that it was not him in the video and that there was no conflict with the girl, then he claimed that he did not remember anything due to his advanced age.

The men face up to four years in prison. The prosecutor will request that preventive measures in the form of house arrest be chosen for the suspects.