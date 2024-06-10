Russian troops did not capture the village of Ryzhivka in the Sumy region. The local authorities denied Kadyrovʼs statement

There are no Russian troops in the village of Ryzhika in the Sumy region, the head of the Bilopillia community Yuriy Zarko told Suspilne.

He denied the statement of Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov, who wrote on June 9 that his fighters from the "Akhmat" formation allegedly occupied a village near the border with Russiaʼs Kursk region.

A number of OSINT teams assumed that the Russian Federation had probably launched an offensive in the Sumy region, which the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine had been expecting since mid-May.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reports that during this night and morning (June 10) there were 15 shelling of the border areas. 76 explosions were recorded. Mykolaiv, Myropillia, Khotyn, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velykopysarivka, Shalyhin, Druzhbivka, Seredyno-Buda communities were under fire. The density of shelling is not as intense as it was at the end of May.