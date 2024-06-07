Media: The President of Argentina decided not to come to the Peace Summit in Switzerland

Argentine President Javier Millay does not plan to attend the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland on June 15-16, as he wants to be in his country for national holidays.

La Nacion writes about this with reference to anonymous high-ranking officials.

Millay was invited to the summit by President Volodymyr Zelensky. However, the Argentine leader decided to cut short his previously planned ten-day trip to Europe.

Miley will split the trip into two parts to return to his country for national holidays: June 17, the National Day of Latin American Freedom, commemorating the death of General Martín Miguel de Guémez, and June 20, Flag Day.

He also canceled a June 19 bilateral meeting in France with Emmanuel Macron due to schedule changes.

Global Peace Summit

The first Global Peace Summit for Ukraine will be held on June 15-16 in the Swiss city of Bürgenstock. The Presidentʼs Office said that the summit will be devoted to the development of a framework to stimulate the future peace process.

Ukraine received confirmation from 107 countries and organizations regarding their participation in the Summit. Kyiv has invited all countries that support or do not support Ukraine to hear everyoneʼs opinion in order to end the war, Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba believes that it makes no sense to invite Russia to the Peace Summit, as it cannot be guaranteed that it will act in good faith. The Presidentʼs Office said that the summit will develop a joint negotiating position that will be handed over to Russia.

Representatives of China, who wanted to see Russia in the West, will not come to the conference. Zelensky said that China is "working to prevent [some] countries from coming."