Reuters: Biden will declare a new $225 million aid package to Ukraine during a meeting with Zelensky

Today, June 7, US President Joe Biden will announce a new $225 million military aid package to Ukraine during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris.

Reuters writes about this with reference to sources.

D-Day, the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy in World War II, is being held in France. The face-to-face talks between Biden and Zelensky will be the first since the president of Ukraine visited Washington in December 2023. The presidents will meet again next week at the G7 summit in Italy, when the countries will discuss using Russian frozen assets to provide $50 billion to Ukraine.

According to the Associated Press, the new aid package to be announced by Biden will include ammunition for the HIMARS rocket artillery systems, mortar systems and artillery shells. And also missiles for air defense systems HAWK, anti-aircraft missiles Stinger, anti-tank systems Javelin and AT-4, 155-mm howitzers, armored vehicles, patrol boats, explosives and additional spare parts.

In order for the weapons to quickly reach the front in Ukraine, they will be transferred from the existing stocks of the United States. John Feiner, the deputy national security adviser to the US president, recently said that the United States is trying to catch up with Ukraineʼs weapons needs — artillery ammunition and air defense systems are the most needed.