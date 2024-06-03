Volodymyr Zelensky will take part in the summit of G7 leaders, which will be held in Italy on June 13-15

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will take part in the summit of leaders of the G7 countries ("Big Seven"), which will be held in Italy on June 13-15.

Zelenskyʼs spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov said on the air of the telephon that it will be either online, or the president will be present there. The key topics will be the build-up of further defense support, air defense of Ukraine, the development of the fighter coalition and the steps necessary to accelerate the transfer of F-16s to Ukrainian forces. Ukraine expects "key decisions" from its allies, Nikiforov noted.

The Italian publication Ansa wrote that 15 representatives of countries and international institutions were invited to the summit.

At the end of May, the Financial Times, with reference to unnamed US officials, wrote that in Italy, Zelensky and the leader of the States Joe Biden should sign a bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and the US.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President for Legal Affairs Iryna Mudra told Babel that the leaders of the G7 countries should come to the summit with a common position regarding Russian assets. There they will discuss the issue of a loan to Ukraine, which can be repaid with excess profits from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation.

So far, there is no consensus on full confiscation, says Mudra. The USA and Great Britain support it, while Germany and France are categorically against it and are looking for alternatives, such as collateralization.