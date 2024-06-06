A man died in the Zhytomyr region after a visit to the recruit center. The prosecutorʼs office is investigating the case as a murder

In the Zhytomyr region, a conscript died after being taken to the Zvyagel territorial recruit center (TRC) for a military medical commission (MMC). Preliminary, the man had an epileptic attack there.

The Zhytomyr specialized prosecutorʼs office in the field of defense of the central region has started an investigation. Preliminary, the case was classified under Part 1 of Art. 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — premeditated murder.

The Zhytomyr TRC previously said that the incident happened on May 28. According to the officers of the Military Commissariat, witnesses say that before visiting the TRC, the man had been abusing alcohol for several days and had minor injuries.

On the morning of May 29, he had an epileptic seizure caused by long-term alcohol consumption, the TRC states. He was given first aid and an ambulance was called. On June 2, the man died in the hospital from injuries received during an epileptic attack. The TRC says that the investigators who conducted the examination noted that no outside physical influence was exerted on the man.