”Ukrhydroenergo”: The Kakhovka HPP can be rebuilt in 6-7 years after deoccupation

The Kakhovka HPP destroyed by the Russians can be rebuilt in 6-7 years after its deoccupation.

This was stated by the general director of "Ukrhydroenergo" Ihor Syrota.

"According to preliminary calculations, it is possible to rebuild the station in 6-7 years, but before that, the territory needs to be de-occupied. Then we will be able to drain the place where the explosion took place, carry out a survey, and dismantle the destroyed buildings and structures of the Kakhovka hydroelectric unit. And then we will begin the direct reconstruction of the station," said Syrota.

Without expertise, experts do not know how critical the situation is with structures and erosion of the bottom near the destroyed Kakhovka HPP. Syrota noted that specialists are working daily on the restoration of other stations and are waiting for the deoccupation of the Kakhovka HPP.