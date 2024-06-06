”Ukrhydroenergo”: The Kakhovka HPP can be rebuilt in 6-7 years after deoccupation

The Kakhovka HPP destroyed by the Russians can be rebuilt in 6-7 years after its deoccupation.
This was stated by the general director of "Ukrhydroenergo" Ihor Syrota.
"According to preliminary calculations, it is possible to rebuild the station in 6-7 years, but before that, the territory needs to be de-occupied. Then we will be able to drain the place where the explosion took place, carry out a survey, and dismantle the destroyed buildings and structures of the Kakhovka hydroelectric unit. And then we will begin the direct reconstruction of the station," said Syrota.
Without expertise, experts do not know how critical the situation is with structures and erosion of the bottom near the destroyed Kakhovka HPP. Syrota noted that specialists are working daily on the restoration of other stations and are waiting for the deoccupation of the Kakhovka HPP.
- Exactly one year ago, on June 6, 2023, at two oʼclock in the morning, the Russians blew up the Kakhovka HPP dam, the fifth largest in Ukraine. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the HPP has been under occupation, and in October 2022, Volodymyr Zelensky warned that the Russians had mined it. "Ukrhydroenergo" stated that the HPP was completely destroyed and it was impossible to restore it. And to rebuild the hydroelectric power station, you need no less than a billion dollars.
- 33 people died due to the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP. Another 28 were injured, including five policemen. 158 people went missing at that time, the location of 64 of them was established.