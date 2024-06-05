General Staff: Last day, the Defense Forces destroyed another 40 artillery systems and three anti-aircraft systems of the Russian army

During the past day, the army of the Russian Federation lost 1 280 of its servicemen — killed and wounded. The Defense Forces also destroyed Russian military equipment.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the General Staff, over the past day, the Ukrainian military destroyed another 12 tanks of the Russian army, 16 armored combat vehicles, 40 artillery systems, three air defense vehicles, 39 operational-tactical UAV, two cruise missiles, 69 units of automotive equipment and tanks, and 12 units of special techniques

The total estimated combat losses of the Russians since the start of the full-scale invasion can be found in the infographic below:

Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5 937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declared the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31 000. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.