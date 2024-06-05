At night, Ukrainian air defense shot down 22 Shahed drones out of 27 launched

On the night of June 5, the Russians launched 27 Shahed-131/136 attack drones over Ukraine from the regions of Kursk in Russia and Cape Chauda in Crimea.

This was announced by the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleschuk.

Anti-aircraft missile units and electronic warfare of the Air Force, as well as mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 22 drones in the Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, and Poltava regions.

The night before , Russian troops struck Dnipropetrovsk region with two Iskander-K cruise missiles. Debris from the downed missiles fell on the Dnipro River, injuring eight people, including a one-month-old boy and a 17-year-old teenager. In the city, civil infrastructure was damaged, a dozen cars, windows were broken in private houses, high-rise buildings and in the hospital. Also, on the night of June 4, the Russians attacked Nikopol with kamikaze drones, but there were no casualties. In addition, the Russian troops used four unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type in the northern direction — two of them were shot down by Ukrainian air defense, the others ceased to exist on their own.