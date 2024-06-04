At night, air defense shot down two “Iskander” missiles and two drones. Dnipro was under fire

On the night of June 4, Russian troops struck Dnipropetrovsk region with two “Iskander-K” cruise missiles.

This was reported by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk.

Debris from the downed missiles fell on the Dnipro River, injuring seven people. The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak writes that the cityʼs civil infrastructure, a dozen and a half cars, and windows in private houses, high-rise buildings, and the hospital were also broken.

Among the injured are a one-month-old boy and a 17-year-old teenager, he is in a moderate condition. In addition to the Dnipro, in the evening the Russians also shelled Nikopol with the help of kamikaze drones. There were no casualties.

At 10:20 a.m., the State Emergency Service reported that the number of victims of the night shelling of the Dnipro had increased to 8 people.

Also, at night, the Russians used 4 drones of an unknown type in the northern direction. Two of them were destroyed in the Chernihiv region, and two more ceased to exist independently.