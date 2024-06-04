At the July summit, NATO will offer Ukraine a package of security measures that will serve as a “bridge” to membership

US Ambassador to NATO Julianna Smith said that the Alliance will offer Ukraine a package of security measures at the July summit in Washington, which will serve as a "bridge" to NATO membership.

DefenseNews writes about it.

According to her, NATO members will offer Ukraine a package of documents. Part of them will include "the institutionalization of certain bilateral support currently provided to Ukraine and its transfer under NATO command." Smith did not elaborate on this.

As for the summit itself, it will focus on regional defense plans and threat containment, as well as increased defense spending. Smith expects that just over 20 countries will spend at least 2% of their gross domestic product on defense.