The Verkhovna Rada voted in favor of the draft law on the use of the English language. The main points

At its meeting on June 4, the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) voted in the second reading and in general for draft law No. 9432 on the use of the English language in Ukraine.

The MP of the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this. The document was supported by 236 MPs.

Ярослав Железняк / Telegram

The draft law officially establishes the status of the English language as one of the languages of international communication in Ukraine, defines the positions for which candidates are required to speak English, regulates the peculiarities of the use of the English language in the work of state bodies, local self-government bodies, emergency aid units, when crossing the border, in in the fields of education, transport and health care.

Deputies also supported amendment No. 336 with 226 votes, which provides for the reimbursement to cinemas of the costs of showing films in English, not covered by ticket sales.