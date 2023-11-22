In the first reading, the Verkhovna Rada supported the draft law on the English language

In the first reading, the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) supported draft law No. 9432 on the use of the English language in Ukraine.

The MP of the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this. The document was supported by 278 MPs.

The draft law officially establishes the status of the English language as one of the languages of international communication in Ukraine, defines the positions for which candidates are required to speak English, regulates the peculiarities of the use of the English language in the work of state bodies, local self-government bodies, emergency aid units, when crossing the border, in in the fields of education, transport and health care.