Another six children were returned from the occupation

The Save Ukraine team helped three Ukrainian families with six children, three of whom are semi-orphans, leave the temporarily occupied territories.

This was announced by the head of the organization, Mykola Kuleba.

The father of one of the families died in front of his three children from a Russian shell that hit the yard.

Children from another family witnessed Russian soldiers beating and torturing their father several times. The youngest son of the family stopped talking after what he saw. The Russian occupiers also threatened the children — they said that their father would be killed, their mother would be forced to serve the Russian military, and they would be taken to a boarding school.

"They are safe now. Both adults and children are incredibly happy that they are finally under the Ukrainian flag," Mykola Kuleba added.