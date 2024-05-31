Five deported orphans were returned to Ukraine

The Save Ukraine team managed to return five deported orphans to the territory of Ukraine.

This was announced by the head of the organization, Mykola Kuleba.

"Today [May 31], Ukraine is rejoicing in a special way: we managed to save five pupils of the Novopetriv boarding school in the Mykolaiv region," he wrote.

The children lived on the front line for three months, hiding from bombs and rockets in the basement without food or water. In mid-July 2022, they were kidnapped by the Russians at gunpoint and moved to the occupied territory.

Initially, the children were kept in the Kherson Center for Social and Psychological Rehabilitation. Russian soldiers came to them every day and checked whether they had escaped. Children were threatened.

In October 2022, the occupiers took the children to Crimea, and then to Anapa, Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation. From there, they managed to take the children to Georgia, then they returned to Ukraine.